Nestled among mountain views, Creekside Hotel is a comfortable stop right off I-5 in Canyonville. Guests enjoy modern rooms, complimentary hot breakfast, and a free shuttle to nearby Seven Feathers Casino Resort. Amenities include a heated saltwater indoor pool, saltwater whirlpool, fitness center, and business services with high-speed Wi-Fi. Whether you’re traveling for work, attending an event, or exploring Southern Oregon’s natural beauty and wineries, Creekside Hotel is the perfect place to relax, recharge, and stay connected.

200 Creekside Rd.

Canyonsville, OR 97417

541-839-4200

