Pacific Reef Resort
Located right on the beach, Pacific Reef Resort offers lodging, vacation rentals and welcoming hospitality. It's the perfect place to relax between your Oregon Coast adventures!
29362 Ellensburg Hwy 101
Gold Beach, OR 97444
541-247-6658
Seven Feathers Casino Resort
Located right off I-5 at Exit 99 in Canyonville, Seven Feathers Casino Resort offers gaming fun, spa relaxation and luxurious lodging all in one place. Among the Nevada-style games are slots, bingo, keno and table games, with a non-smoking area as well. Guests of the 300 deluxe hotel rooms can enjoy spa services at the River Rock Spa, take a dip in the pool or work out at the fitness center. Also nearby are the Seven Feathers RV Resort and Convention Center.
146 Chief Miwaleta Ln
Canyonville, OR 97417
1-800-548-8461
Sunset Lodging at Sunriver
Sunset Lodging, located in the renowned Sunriver resort area of Oregon, features one of the largest selection of Sunriver rental homes and condos. We pride ourselves on having the best value in Sunriver, and not to mention the best service.
Riverside Inn Resort
Ideally located near downtown Grants Pass, all 63 of the Riverside Inn's guest rooms offer a balcony overlooking the majestic Rogue River. With Hellgate Jetboat Excursions just next door and shopping and dining along historic 'G' Street mere steps away, why not stay at the largest full service hotel in the area?
986 SW 6th Street
Grants Pass, OR 97526
541-476-6873
Lake of the Woods Resort
Experience a getaway like no other at this historic resort located high in the Southern Oregon Cascades. With one of the region's clearest natural lakes just outside your cabin door, you'll be astounded by the surrounding natural beauty and entertained by a number of recreational activities, whether you visit Lake of the Woods Resort during the summer or winter.
950 Harriman Route
Klamath Falls, OR 97601-8518
1-866-201-4194
Weasku Inn Historic Lodge
The Weasku Inn, built in 1924 as a fishing lodge on the banks of the famous Rogue River, offers guests a peek at life in an earlier era of the Pacific Northwest. As a vacation retreat to such legendary personalities as Clark Gable, Carol Lombard, Bing Crosby and Walt Disney, the walls of the lodge seem to still whisper age-old fishing tales from visitors past.
Each afternoon the Weasku Inn presents a complimentary hors d'oeuvre reception, followed by fresh baked cookies and milk later in the evening. The Weasku Inn also serves a full breakfast each morning.