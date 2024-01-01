The Weasku Inn, built in 1924 as a fishing lodge on the banks of the famous Rogue River, offers guests a peek at life in an earlier era of the Pacific Northwest. As a vacation retreat to such legendary personalities as Clark Gable, Carol Lombard, Bing Crosby and Walt Disney, the walls of the lodge seem to still whisper age-old fishing tales from visitors past.

Each afternoon the Weasku Inn presents a complimentary hors d'oeuvre reception, followed by fresh baked cookies and milk later in the evening. The Weasku Inn also serves a full breakfast each morning.